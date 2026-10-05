Fresh blow to flyers: IndiGo levies fuel surcharge of up to Rs 10,000 from Oct 6; ticket prices to go up

In a fresh blow to air travellers, IndiGo, which controls nearly two-thirds of India’s domestic air traffic, is reintroducing a fuel surcharge on domestic and international flights from 00:01 hours on October 6, 2026.

IndiGo said the move comes amid a sharp surge in fuel prices triggered by the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The surcharge will range from Rs 375 to Rs 10,000, depending on the route and sector.

For domestic flights, IndiGo will charge a fuel surcharge of Rs 425 for routes less than 500 km, Rs 600 for routes between 501-1,000 km, Rs 900 for routes between 1,001-1,500 km, Rs 1,150 for routes between 1,501-2,000 km and Rs 1,300 for routes above 2,000 km.

For international flights, IndiGo will charge a fuel surcharge of Rs 500 for the SAARC region, which is within 500 km. For the SAARC region above 500 km, the charges are Rs 1,000. For South East Asia, Middle East & GCC and North & East Asia, a fuel surcharge of Rs 5,500 is introduced. For Africa, it is Rs 6,000, and for Europe, the fuel surcharge is Rs 10,000.

The fresh levy will lead to a sharp surge in ticket prices.

“The continuous rise in fuel prices, with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14%, has taken ATF costs to levels that are amongst the highest in the last decade. Given that Aviation Turbine Fuel makes up a significant share of airline’s operating costs, this rise is expected to impact airlines’ cost structures and network economics, including those of IndiGo,” said IndiGo in a statement.