Fresh blow to flyers: IndiGo levies fuel surcharge of up to Rs 10,000 from Oct 6; ticket prices to go up

In a fresh blow to air travellers, IndiGo, which controls nearly two-thirds of India’s domestic air traffic, is reintroducing a fuel surcharge on domestic and international flights from 00:01 hours on October 6, 2026.
IndiGo said the move comes amid a sharp surge in fuel prices triggered by the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The surcharge will range from Rs 375 to Rs 10,000, depending on the route and sector.
For domestic flights, IndiGo will charge a fuel surcharge of Rs 425 for routes less than 500 km, Rs 600 for routes between 501-1,000 km, Rs 900 for routes between 1,001-1,500 km, Rs 1,150 for routes between 1,501-2,000 km and Rs 1,300 for routes above 2,000 km.
For international flights, IndiGo will charge a fuel surcharge of Rs 500 for the SAARC region, which is within 500 km. For the SAARC region above 500 km, the charges are Rs 1,000. For South East Asia, Middle East & GCC and North & East Asia, a fuel surcharge of Rs 5,500 is introduced. For Africa, it is Rs 6,000, and for Europe, the fuel surcharge is Rs 10,000.
The fresh levy will lead to a sharp surge in ticket prices.
“The continuous rise in fuel prices, with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14%, has taken ATF costs to levels that are amongst the highest in the last decade. Given that Aviation Turbine Fuel makes up a significant share of airline’s operating costs, this rise is expected to impact airlines’ cost structures and network economics, including those of IndiGo,” said IndiGo in a statement.
The airline added, “In view of the situation, IndiGo has marginally re-calibrated its fuel charges across its domestic as well as international flights. The following charges will be included in all new bookings on IndiGo flights starting 0001 hrs on 06 October 2026.”
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which accounts for up to 40% of an airline's operating costs, has become more expensive again amid the conflict in West Asia. After falling from Rs 115 per litre in June to Rs 110 in July, domestic ATF prices rose back to Rs 115 per litre in August and then to Rs 121 per litre on September 1. The prices were further increased to Rs 137 per litre for domestic airlines from October 1.
The global average jet fuel price last week rose 1.0% compared to the week before to USD 187.34/bbl, according to AITA’s jet fuel price monitor. It used to hover around USD 85 to USD 90 per barrel before the war began on February 28.
Airlines, including Air India, IndiGo and Akasa, had introduced a fuel surcharge in March when global ATF prices shot up due to escalating tensions in West Asia. They, however, lowered the surcharges around July as prices stabilised. With tensions again peaking in the region, energy prices, including crude, LNG and ATF, have again seen a sharp jump.
“While offsetting the increase in fuel costs would have required a significantly larger increase in the fuel charges, IndiGo has implemented a measured and relatively modest adjustment to minimise the impact on customers. IndiGo regrets the additional burden these revised fuel charges may place on its customers. However, the decision reflects the sustained increase in operating costs and the evolving market environment,” said IndiGo.
It added, “IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate. IndiGo remains committed to giving wings to the nation by offering affordable, convenient and consistent travel to customers.”