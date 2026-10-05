Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair, which began in Chennai, reaches Kanpur

The Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair (HSSF), which began in Chennai in 2009, has now reached Uttar Pradesh. The fair will be organised in Kanpur from November 26 to 30.

What began as a relatively small initiative in Chennai in 2009 has now spread to different parts of the country. According to HSSF sources, the fair has grown over the years, with different editions highlighting themes such as service, environmental protection, women’s dignity, national consciousness and Indian culture.

The fair was first organised in 2009 with the basic objective of bringing the service activities of Hindu spiritual and religious organisations on to a common platform and presenting them to society. Around 40 organisations participated in the first edition.

According to the organisers, the objective of the fair is to bring together India’s rich spiritual and cultural traditions and various dimensions of social service on a common platform. Organisations working in education, healthcare, environmental protection, animal and bird welfare, women’s empowerment, culture and values, and assistance to those in need will showcase their activities at the fair.

According to the organisers, Hinduism has often been viewed mainly through the prism of rituals and spirituality, while a large number of Hindu organisations have been actively involved in social service. The fair was conceived as a platform to showcase these activities and was widely covered by leading newspapers, including The New Indian Express.

More than 400 service organisations are expected to participate in the Kanpur edition of the fair. These organisations will present information about their work in education, healthcare, environmental protection, animal and bird welfare, and assistance to people in need, the organisers said.