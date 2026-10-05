India, Switzerland sign five pacts to deepen trade, investment ties after Modi-Parmelin talks

India and Switzerland on Monday signed five agreements and agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, defence, nuclear energy and infrastructure following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

The agreements include a migration and mobility partnership, an exchange programme for young professionals and a pact to promote cooperation in transportation technologies, mobility systems and infrastructure development.

Parmelin began his three-day state visit to India on Monday. It is his first state visit to the country and his second visit this year after he attended the AI Impact Summit in February.

The two sides also agreed to expand market access for Indian exports to Switzerland and facilitate greater Swiss investment in India.

Modi said the move would boost exports of Indian agricultural products, pharmaceuticals, textiles and engineering goods while attracting Swiss investment in sectors including biotechnology, life sciences, banking, insurance, food processing and sustainability.

Switzerland is a major economic partner for India in Europe, with more than 330 Swiss companies operating in India across sectors such as engineering, services, precision instruments, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.