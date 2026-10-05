Kashmir gets fewer EWS jobs than Jammu despite higher share of poor ration card holders

SRINAGAR: Kashmir has received only 61 jobs under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) criteria, compared to 696 in the Jammu region, despite having 37.71 lakh PHH/AAY ration card holders against 29.81 lakh in Jammu.

The figures indicate that 55% of the poor population resides in the Valley, as against 45% in Jammu. However, only 2,486 EWS certificates were issued in Kashmir, compared to 24,058 in the Jammu region, over the last two years.

The imbalance in EWS criteria and jobs was flagged by Peoples Conference president and MLA Sajjad Gani Lone in the just-concluded autumn session of the J&K Assembly by demanding a uniform definition of poor and poverty.

Quoting official figures, Lone said that, as per the current definition of poverty, 92% of certificates issued for EWS are from the Jammu region and 8% from the Kashmir region.

Only 2,486 EWS certificates have been issued in Kashmir in the last two years as against 24,058 in the Jammu region.

“It means 92% of poor people in J&K reside in Jammu region and only 8% in Kashmir,” the MLA said.

Quoting official figures, the MLA said Kashmir has 37.71 lakh PHH/AAY ration cards as compared to 29.81 lakh PHH/AAY ration cards in Jammu region.

As per the definition of issuance of PHH/AAY ration cards, 55% of poor people live in Kashmir and 45% in Jammu region.

The PHH and AAY ration card holders are entitled to food grains at subsidised rates, and Lone said even premier health institutions, including AIIMS, accept ration cards as proof of poverty.

“The only instance when this PHH/AAY ration card is not accepted as a proof of poverty is when a person from J&K applies for a government job,” he said, arguing that applicants are instead required to produce a recruitment-specific EWS certificate.