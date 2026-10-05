NMC once again asks medical colleges to mandatorily update NMR; gives three more weeks

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has once again asked all medical colleges and institutions to mandatorily update National Medical Register (NMR) or State Medical Register (SMR) numbers of faculty and other teaching staff on the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System.

Granting three more weeks to update the NMR/SMR no, the Commission on Monday again warned that non-updation or incorrect entry will lead to automated blocking and rejection of daily attendance by the system.

On September 3, the NMC had directed medical colleges and institutions to update the information. It had said that NMR/SMR no. should be included in profile details of all medical faculty members, Junior Residents (JRs), Senior Residents (SRs), Tutors, and Demonstrators on the NMC AEBAS portal within one month of the notice

However, it noted that required action by nodal officers of some medical colleges/ institutions, of updation of the NMR/SMR No. are still pending.

“Further, some nodal officers have updated erroneous NMR/SMR details on the portal,” said the office memorandum.