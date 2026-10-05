Pregnant woman carried on 'bahangi' as damaged road prevents ambulance from reaching Jharkhand village.

RANCHI: A pregnant woman had to be carried to the main road on a 'bahangi' (a makeshift sling carrier) after an ambulance could not reach her village in Jharkhand's Gumla district due to the poor condition of the road.

Hira Kumari, a resident of Gunia village under Ghaghra block, was being taken to hospital for delivery when the ambulance driver found the road, which was covered with mud and riddled with large potholes, impassable.

Villagers then enlisted two men to carry her on a ‘bahangi’ from the village to the main road, a stretch of about one kilometer. She was subsequently taken by ambulance to Gumla Sadar Hospital.

According to villagers, the road has deteriorated further following the rains, making it difficult for vehicles to reach the village. They said the road's poor condition poses serious difficulties in transporting pregnant women, elderly people and critically ill patients to the main road during emergencies.

Villagers informed that a ‘kaccha’ road had been constructed in the village about two months ago using funds from the Panchayat's 15th Finance Commission allocation. It is alleged that the construction was merely a token effort; villagers claim that soil was simply dug up from the roadside and dumped onto the road surface.