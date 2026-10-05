Punjab govt clears Ranjitgarh Development Authority Bill for sustainable dam-area development

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved the Ranjitgarh Development Authority (RDA) Bill, 2026, paving the way for planned, sustainable and eco-tourism-oriented development of the Ranjit Sagar Dam and Shahpur Kandi Dam areas.

After the Cabinet meeting, State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the authority would oversee the integrated development of the areas around the two dams.

“We have decided to develop the area around the Ranjit Sagar Lake, which spans 305 acres in Punjab's Pathankot district in accordance with world-class standards. To this end, we have constituted the Ranjitgarh Development Authority so that a large number of tourists can visit the site in the future,’’ he said.

The RDA will be constituted as a statutory body under the administrative control of the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. It will have administrative, financial and regulatory powers for integrated development, land management, project implementation and destination governance.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will be the authority’s Chairman, with the Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs as Vice-Chairman. An Executive Committee headed by the Chief Secretary will oversee its day-to-day functioning and interdepartmental coordination.