Singapore-inspired world class convention centre to come up in Gurugram: Haryana CM

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has decided to develop a world-class convention centre over an area of about 25 acres in Gurugram, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday.

During his recent visit to Singapore, Saini undertook a detailed study of the Suntec City and gathered information about the facilities at its convention centre, construction techniques, modern engineering and operational systems.

The proposed convention centre in Gurugram will be equipped with modern engineering to facilitate major international conferences, business meetings, exhibitions and other global-level events.

He said that the development of a world-class convention centre would strengthen Gurugram’s international identity and promote investment and business activities in the state. This would have a positive impact on the state’s economy.

The CM also highlighted the development plans for the Manesar region. He said that his government will develop state-of-the-art infrastructure in Manesar along with a large and aesthetically designed park. This will accelerate the overall development of the area and provide people with better civic amenities as well as a green environment.