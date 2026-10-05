Three Jharkhand cops suspended, FIR filed over alleged rape of Bangladeshi woman at detention centre

RANCHI: Three police personnel have been suspended and an FIR registered against them following allegations that they raped a Bangladeshi woman lodged at a detention centre in Hazaribagh. The alleged incident came to light after the District Legal Services Authority (DALSA) flagged the matter in its report, which was brought to the court’s notice during a hearing.

During a subsequent hearing after lunch, the state government informed the High Court that it had been writing to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) since 2023 regarding the woman’s deportation to Bangladesh, but had received no response so far. Consequently, the court directed the counsel for the Central Government to file a response on the matter.

The state government also filed an affidavit stating that an FIR had been registered against three constables — Ranjeet Mahto, Renu Benjamin and Waris Kachhap — for the alleged rape of the woman and that they had been suspended. The court also questioned the government about the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) invoked in the FIR against the accused constables.

In response, Advocate General Rohitashya Roy informed the court that necessary amendments would be made to the FIR. All three suspended constables are residents of Hazaribagh.