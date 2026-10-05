Trump cites non-existent Indian presidential election in post apparently referring to Brazil

US President Donald Trump appeared to confuse India with Brazil in a Truth Social post in which he claimed that 125 million people had voted in an Indian presidential election and used the supposed speed of the results to attack the US electoral system.

“125 Million People voted today in the first round of India’s Presidential Election. The results came out shortly after the vote closed, on the SAME DAY!” Trump said in the post.

“In Detroit, Philadelphia, California, and numerous other US Cities and States, the results, with much smaller numbers, will often take weeks to Rig, I mean, calculate. Voting in America is CORRUPT,” he added.

Trump's reference appeared to be to Brazil, which held the first round of its presidential election on Sunday. Brazil recorded more than 125 million valid votes, according to the country's Superior Electoral Court (TSE), and the results were released progressively after voting ended at 5 pm.

The Brazilian election is headed for a runoff between incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, after neither candidate secured more than half of the valid votes. The runoff is scheduled for October 25.