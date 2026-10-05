US Transport Secretary Sean Duffy meets Dhaliwal brothers amid concerns over Indian-origin truckers

CHANDIGARH: US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently visited the residence of prominent Punjabi-American businessman and philanthropist Darshan Singh Dhaliwal in Mequon, near Milwaukee, where he met Darshan and his younger brother, Charanjit Singh Dhaliwal. The discussions focused on issues affecting Indian-origin truck drivers from Punjab and transportation businesses across the United States.

The visit came at a crucial time, as US authorities are cracking down on alleged illegal truck operators. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently faced widespread condemnation and criticism over an AI-generated, Transformers-style social media post depicting a turbaned Sikh man identified as “Mr Singh”, alongside the slogans “America for Americans”, “Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive, Mr Singh” and “Self-deport or find out”.

The meeting with Duffy provided an important platform to raise concerns of the Indian-origin trucking community at the senior federal level. The discussion centred on the difficulties facing drivers and business owners from Punjab and on strengthening communication between the community and the US administration.