‘Why have women lost trust in men?’ Shivraj Chouhan reacts to Delhi students' ‘Ek kachori, do samosa’ slogan

BHOPAL: ‘Ek kachori do samosa-In mardon ka kya bharosa,’ the guiding slogan of the recent protests by girl students in Delhi, demanding safety and accountability following cases of sexual violence—seems to have struck a chord with Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Addressing an event at a private university in his home state at Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal, on Saturday evening, the former chief minister called upon the society to introspect on the issues of safety and dignity of women and girls. Referring to the slogan, “Ek kachori, do samosa, in mardon ka kya bharosa,” he said society must ask why such a situation had arisen where girls felt the need to express distrust towards men.

He said such a slogan should never become meaningful or successful, describing its emergence as a serious matter of concern for the society.

Chouhan pointed out that in several cases, those who look at girls with wrong intentions are not strangers but people known to the family. Such incidents, he said, raise a fundamental question about the direction in which the society is moving.

He emphasised that ensuring the dignity, respect and safety of daughters is not the responsibility of families alone, but of the society as a whole. He also urged men, boys and their parents to introspect. “Why has it come to this that my daughters have to write such a slogan?” he asked, stressing that society must seriously consider where it is heading.