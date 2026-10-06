Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit to be next Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit will be the next Chief of Air Staff succeeding incumbent Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the defence ministry announced on Tuesday.

Dixit, known for his strategic planning, is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the force.

The government has appointed Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of October 31, the ministry said.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh will superannuate on October 31.

(With inputs from PTI)