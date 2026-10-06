Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari questions legality of Mumbai businessman’s deal

SRINAGAR: The purchase of land on the outskirts of Srinagar by a Mumbai-based businessman and plans to construct huts on the property have triggered a domicile row in Jammu and Kashmir, with Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari questioning the legality of the transaction and alleging that it violates the Union Territory’s domicile law.
Bukhari said the NC government should explain how it allowed a Mumbai-based businessman, Chawla, to purchase land at Syedpora, Bala, in Harwan on the outskirts of Srinagar for a hotel project.
He further alleged that a Delhi-based company was also allowed to acquire 150 kanals of land in the Chattergam area of Hazratbal.
According to Bukhari, as there is a domicile law in J&K, only those who are domiciles of J&K can purchase land here. “Non-domiciles cannot purchase land, as such activities are not permissible under the existing domicile laws,” he said.
According to purported documents of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Harish G Chawla of Mumbai has purchased land from locals in the Syedpora, Bala area, falling under Panchayat Syedpora, Balla.
“The previous owners had obtained residential building permission for construction of houses and huts in February 2023,” reads the documents.
As per the documents, the Block Development Officer (BDO), Harwan, has granted a no-objection certificate to Chawla for construction of the houses on the land.
“This is a very serious issue. We are talking about the destiny of J&K. If you settle non-locals here, it will change the demography of the place,” Bukhari said.
He said it is the responsibility of the government to order an inquiry into the matter and immediately cancel the land sale deed.
Reacting to the claims by Bukhari, Chief Minister’s Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani said that Chawla had purchased 15 kanals of land from fifteen locals in Syedpora, Harwan, on the outskirts of Srinagar.
“The court will decide whether the land purchase is legal or illegal. Chawla’s front man and contractor is an Apni Party worker, who started illegal construction of the boundary wall, but the Lakes Conservation and Management Waterways Authority has taken action and stopped the work. However, they have got a stay order from the court,” Wani said while downplaying the issue.
However, Bukhari rejected Wani’s allegation, saying the contractor, Shabir Ahmad Reshi, is not associated with Apni Party but is an NC worker who has pictures with the CM and other party leaders.
He said instead of trying to downplay the matter, the government must give clear answers on who allowed a non-domicile to purchase this land, who facilitated the deal, who processed and approved the revenue records, and who authorised the transaction.
According to Bukhari, the Revenue Department is under the direct control of the CM, and the government cannot evade responsibility or hide behind political statements.
“If the purchase has taken place in violation of the existing domicile and land laws, those responsible for facilitating or enabling it must be identified and held accountable,” he demanded.
After the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, the central government in 2020 introduced a domicile law for J&K, and as per the law, people who reside in J&K for 15 years or studied there for seven years and appeared for Class 10/12 examinations are eligible to obtain a J&K domicile certificate.