Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari questions legality of Mumbai businessman’s deal

SRINAGAR: The purchase of land on the outskirts of Srinagar by a Mumbai-based businessman and plans to construct huts on the property have triggered a domicile row in Jammu and Kashmir, with Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari questioning the legality of the transaction and alleging that it violates the Union Territory’s domicile law.

Bukhari said the NC government should explain how it allowed a Mumbai-based businessman, Chawla, to purchase land at Syedpora, Bala, in Harwan on the outskirts of Srinagar for a hotel project.

He further alleged that a Delhi-based company was also allowed to acquire 150 kanals of land in the Chattergam area of Hazratbal.

According to Bukhari, as there is a domicile law in J&K, only those who are domiciles of J&K can purchase land here. “Non-domiciles cannot purchase land, as such activities are not permissible under the existing domicile laws,” he said.

According to purported documents of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Harish G Chawla of Mumbai has purchased land from locals in the Syedpora, Bala area, falling under Panchayat Syedpora, Balla.

“The previous owners had obtained residential building permission for construction of houses and huts in February 2023,” reads the documents.