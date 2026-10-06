Barefoot in saree, Jharkhand woman runs 1,600m to chase home guard dream

RANCHI: Amid the ongoing physical efficiency test for Home Guard recruitment in Ramgarh, Kavita Kumari, a widow from Soso village under Dulmi block in Ramgarh, has emerged as an inspiration for candidates with her determination and grit.

Kavita drew attention after she ran the 1,600-metre trial barefoot, wearing a saree, under the scorching sun. Despite limited resources, she completed the run in just six minutes, against the prescribed 10-minute limit.

A video of her run went viral on social media, following which a local running group decided to honour her. Members of the academy also visited her home and felicitated her.

According to reports, Kavita is a widow and supports her two young children and elderly in-laws. Unable to afford running shoes or a tracksuit, she has been preparing for the recruitment test in the only way available to her. She wakes up at 4 am every day and practises running in a saree.

According to Kavita, she wants to join the Home Guard to secure a better future for her children.

Notably, the recruitment drive is being conducted for 284 Home Guard posts in Ramgarh district. The process is scheduled from October 24 to November 5, with 50% of the posts reserved for women. An additional 5% reservation has been provided for widows and divorced women.

Kavita’s story has resonated with other aspirants, conveying a simple message: when the goal is strong, neither circumstances nor attire need to stand in the way.