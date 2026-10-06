BJP accuses Congress of ‘hijacking democracy’ to relaunch Rahul Gandhi amid SIR row

NEW DELHI: With the INDIA bloc taking out a protest march on Tuesday demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, BJP leaders intensified their attack on the Congress, describing the protest march as an attempt to “hijack democracy” and “re-launch” Rahul Gandhi in electoral politics.

The BJP, while countering allegations levelled by the Congress and its allies over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accused the Congress of creating anarchy in an attempt to re-launch Rahul Gandhi in electoral politics.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders, including national spokespersons, said at media briefings that the Congress-led Opposition was seeking to spread "confusion" and "boost his politics" by misrepresenting the Supreme Court's observations.

Chouhan dubbed the Congress-led Opposition's protest march a collective move aimed at ‘venting the frustration of loss of elections’ in the past.

“If one loses the election, they start defaming constitutional bodies and levelling accusations, and they (Opposition leaders) are doing the same,” he remarked, asserting that purified electoral rolls are the essence of democracy.

He questioned the Congress over its objections to the presence of fake and deceased voters on electoral rolls, asking why the party was opposing efforts to ensure clean voter lists. Referring to the Special Intensive Revision, Chouhan said, “The country is asking this question to the opposition today. Why should the names of deceased persons appear on the voter list? Why should the names of non-citizens be included? Why should a single name appear in two places?”