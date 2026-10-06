Chopper makes emergency landing in Agastyamuni as Chardham Yatra crosses 56.49 lakh

DEHRADUN: Panic gripped Agastyamuni on Tuesday after a helicopter ferrying pilgrims was forced to make an emergency landing at a local playground following a sudden deterioration in weather in the Kedar Valley.

The incident occurred amid the ongoing Chardham Yatra, which has now crossed 56.49 lakh pilgrims, according to official data.

According to officials, a helicopter operated by Himalayan Heli Services was flying from Jhala in Uttarkashi to Shersi helipad when the weather deteriorated mid-air. Sensing danger, the pilot made a precautionary emergency landing at the Agastyamuni playground. Six pilgrims were on board. All of them were safe, officials said.

The sudden landing triggered rumours that two helicopters had made emergency landings in Agastyamuni, causing panic in the area for some time. The administration later clarified that only one helicopter had landed.

Confirming the incident, District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told this newspaper, “Due to bad weather, the helicopter had to make an emergency landing at Agastyamuni playground. Ensuring the safety of passengers is our top priority, and necessary monitoring and arrangements have been made.”

The weather took a sudden turn on Tuesday afternoon, with dense clouds enveloping the sky and rain lashing several parts of the Kedar Valley, disrupting helicopter operations.

“The rapidly changing weather pattern demands extra caution in heli operations,” an official said.

Meanwhile, prompt action by rescue and administrative teams saved the life of a pilgrim whose health deteriorated suddenly at Kedarnath Dham.