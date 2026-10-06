Chopper makes emergency landing in Agastyamuni as Chardham Yatra crosses 56.49 lakh

DEHRADUN: Panic gripped Agastyamuni on Tuesday after a helicopter ferrying pilgrims was forced to make an emergency landing at a local playground following a sudden deterioration in weather in the Kedar Valley.
The incident occurred amid the ongoing Chardham Yatra, which has now crossed 56.49 lakh pilgrims, according to official data.
According to officials, a helicopter operated by Himalayan Heli Services was flying from Jhala in Uttarkashi to Shersi helipad when the weather deteriorated mid-air. Sensing danger, the pilot made a precautionary emergency landing at the Agastyamuni playground. Six pilgrims were on board. All of them were safe, officials said.
The sudden landing triggered rumours that two helicopters had made emergency landings in Agastyamuni, causing panic in the area for some time. The administration later clarified that only one helicopter had landed.
Confirming the incident, District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told this newspaper, “Due to bad weather, the helicopter had to make an emergency landing at Agastyamuni playground. Ensuring the safety of passengers is our top priority, and necessary monitoring and arrangements have been made.”
The weather took a sudden turn on Tuesday afternoon, with dense clouds enveloping the sky and rain lashing several parts of the Kedar Valley, disrupting helicopter operations.
“The rapidly changing weather pattern demands extra caution in heli operations,” an official said.
Meanwhile, prompt action by rescue and administrative teams saved the life of a pilgrim whose health deteriorated suddenly at Kedarnath Dham.
Considering his serious condition, the pilgrim was shifted to the Kedarnath helipad and airlifted to a higher medical centre on medical advice.
The district administration and Rudraprayag Police said teams had been deployed round the clock at Kedarnath Dham to ensure the safety of and provide assistance to pilgrims.
“Immediate assistance is being provided to devotees in case of emergency,” a police official said.
Meanwhile, the pilgrimage continues to draw heavy crowds, with a total of 56,49,275 pilgrims having paid obeisance so far, according to data released by the Office of the Chardham Yatra Management and Control Organisation, Rishikesh, on Tuesday evening.
Badrinath remains the most visited shrine, with 18,95,089 pilgrims, followed by Kedarnath with 16,66,229, Gangotri with 9,06,939, Yamunotri with 8,08,130 and Hemkund Sahib with 3,72,888.
On Tuesday alone, 35,162 pilgrims visited the shrines — Badrinath 13,456, Kedarnath 12,041, Gangotri 4,419, Hemkund Sahib 2,769 and Yamunotri 2,477.