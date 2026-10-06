Climate change, geopolitics putting freshwater governance under strain: Experts at IIM-C conference

KOLKATA: Climate change, geopolitical tensions and competing demands on shared water resources are putting Asia’s freshwater governance systems under increasing strain, experts said at an international conference on freshwater sustainable governance and international law at the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) on Monday.

The three-day conference, focusing on Asian perspectives on transboundary resources, hydro-politics and basin governance, was inaugurated by IIM-C Director Prof Alok Kumar Rai. Prof R Rajesh Babu, Dean (Executive Education), IIM-C and Co-Chair of Development of International Law in Asia (DILA), is the key person behind the conference.

The opening session on “Transboundary Freshwater Governance: Foundations and State Practice” examined the legal and political complexities surrounding shared water resources.

Discussions covered the “no significant harm” principle in the Mullaperiyar dam dispute, Sri Lanka’s state practice in the evolution of international freshwater governance, transboundary aquifers in South Asia and the need to move beyond conventional water-sharing arrangements towards a broader understanding of water security.

The issue of groundwater received particular attention, with scholars examining the largely invisible nature of transboundary aquifers and the case for cooperative groundwater management in South Asia. The discussions also sought to widen the understanding of water security beyond the allocation of river waters between states.