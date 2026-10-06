First desi fleet support ship hits water, to keep warships at sea longer

NEW DELHI: Surya, the Navy's first indigenous fleet support ship, hit the water on Tuesday after years of delay. Once inducted, it will let warships refuel and rearm at sea and stay deployed longer across the Indian Ocean.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the 44,000-tonne vessel at Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) in Visakhapatnam, where he also laid the keel of the fifth ship. All five are being built under a Rs 19,000-crore contract inked with the state-run shipyard in Aug 2023.

The FSS are essentially floating logistics hubs. They will carry fuel, water, ammunition and stores for replenishment at sea, allowing warships to stay on station without breaking deployment to return to harbour. Each will also have first-line maintenance facilities, a helicopter deck and self-defence systems.

The capability is critical as the Navy sustains mission-based deployments across the IOR, from the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal and the approaches to the Malacca Strait. China's expanding naval presence adds urgency.

The Navy's dedicated replenishment fleet remains small, with the Italian-built INS Deepak and INS Shakti, inducted in 2011, among its mainstays.

Singh said a Navy operating far from home for long periods needs not just warships but logistics, maintenance and sustained support, which the FSS will provide.

A launch is when a ship's hull enters the water for the first time, marking the end of its main construction. Surya will now be fitted with its machinery, replenishment gear and weapon systems, followed by sea trials. Deliveries are due to begin from mid-2027.