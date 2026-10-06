HAL to ramp up Su-30MKI engine output to 50 a year, set up second Shakti engine line

NEW DELHI: State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will raise production of AL-31FP engines for the IAF's Su-30MKI fleet from 30 to 50 a year and set up a second production line for the Shakti helicopter engine, the government announced on Tuesday, as HAL's Koraput division crossed the 2,000-engine mark.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who witnessed the milestone in Odisha, announced that HAL will set up the second Shakti production line at Koraput at a cost of Rs 218 crore. The line will have the capacity to produce up to 100 engines annually once fully established by 2028-29.

The Shakti engine, co-developed with French firm Safran, powers the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter, its armed Rudra variant and the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter.

This expansion comes as the armed forces prepare to induct 156 Prachands, with 66 going to the IAF and 90 to the Army. The helicopters were ordered from HAL under contracts worth Rs 62,700 crore in March 2025. Each Prachand is powered by two Shakti engines.