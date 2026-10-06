Harish Rawat’s defiant ‘yatra’ puts Congress on edge ahead of 2027 polls

DEHRADUN: Out of power for two consecutive Assembly elections, the Congress in Uttarakhand is facing uncertainty for a third time. This time, the threat appears to be less from the ruling BJP and more from a prestige battle raging within the party itself.

The sudden hardening of veteran leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s stance has jolted both the state unit and the central leadership. Despite strict instructions from the high command to toe the party line and maintain discipline, Rawat continues to chart his own course.

What has increased the tension for the high command is that Rawat is not alone. Experienced leaders such as former PCC chief and Campaign Committee chairman Pritam Singh and several MLAs are marching alongside him, amplifying the challenge.

Rawat’s ‘Dhanyavad evam Jan Samvad Yatra’ ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections has become the biggest fault line within the Congress. Even after a clear objection from state in-charge Kumari Selja, Rawat has refused to halt the yatra, raising questions over whether it is an act of rebellion or an attempt to assert dominance within the organisation.