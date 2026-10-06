Lucknow Diary | Rajya Sabha polls likely to follow 10:2 formula

Victory only goal, not seat-sharing, for ex-CM

With rumblings in the INDIA bloc making a buzz in the political corridors of Uttar Pradesh set for Assembly elections early next year, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav feels it is about victory, not seats. He wants the alliance with Congress focused on winning the battle for Lucknow rather than on the number of seats each party gets. Akhilesh, through a post on X, conveyed that it is not about seats, but only about victory. “The fight is not over how many seats each party will get, but about ensuring the alliance’s victory.” He elaborates that when the objective is clear, working together becomes easier. For him, victory won’t belong to any one political party.