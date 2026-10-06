Lucknow Diary | Rajya Sabha polls likely to follow 10:2 formula

With nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls closing on October 6, the battle for Uttar Pradesh’s 10th seat is shaping into a high-stakes contest of arithmetic and political management. While the BJP-led NDA appears comfortably placed to secure seven of the 10 seats and may get an eighth also with a little marshalling of its numbers, and the SP-Congress alliance two, the final result remains tantalisingly open. The NDA has enough strength for seven seats and is only a few votes short of claiming an 8th. The opposition, meanwhile, has nominated Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Nathwani and is signalling a bid for a third seat.
Victory only goal, not seat-sharing, for ex-CM
With rumblings in the INDIA bloc making a buzz in the political corridors of Uttar Pradesh set for Assembly elections early next year, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav feels it is about victory, not seats. He wants the alliance with Congress focused on winning the battle for Lucknow rather than on the number of seats each party gets. Akhilesh, through a post on X, conveyed that it is not about seats, but only about victory. “The fight is not over how many seats each party will get, but about ensuring the alliance’s victory.” He elaborates that when the objective is clear, working together becomes easier. For him, victory won’t belong to any one political party.
Brij Bhushan defends Election Commission
Former MP and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh defended the law governing the appointment of Election Commissioners, saying it was enacted after Supreme Court observations. He accused the Opposition of questioning the poll process only after “losing its political strongholds”. Singh came in the defence of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, saying that the Act was brought forward by Parliament following specific observations made by the SC. He backed the current law, providing a structured, legal framework for the appointments.
Namita Bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh
namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com