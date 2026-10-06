PM Modi urges affordable tech access, global standards and AI transparency at GSMA meet

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the India Mobile Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with members of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) Board at Seva Teerth.
The GSMA is a global organisation that brings together the mobile ecosystem, representing mobile operators and organisations across the sector and adjacent industries.
During the interaction, the Prime Minister emphasised that technology must serve as a tool for inclusive and sustainable development. He stressed that democratising technology is essential to ensure that no section of society is left behind.
Modi underlined the need to make technology and digital services affordable and accessible, particularly across the Global South. He also highlighted the importance of taking technology to the last mile to prevent the digital divide from widening.
The Prime Minister highlighted the potential of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a transformative force, particularly for developing countries.
He noted that discussions on DPI with several world leaders had demonstrated its growing global relevance and said such platforms could serve as a springboard for countries in the Global South.
Addressing the growing challenge of digital and cyber fraud, Modi said the issue required technology-driven solutions. He suggested sustained awareness campaigns and messages warning users about potential fraudulent calls. He also highlighted the need for global standards and common rules for emerging technologies.
On the growing threat of deepfakes and AI-generated content, Modi suggested exploring mechanisms that would allow users to immediately identify their origin.
Later, in a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “In my interaction with the GSMA Board, stressed the following: Technology for the last mile; affordable access for the Global South; DPI as a force multiplier; technology-led solutions to cyber fraud; global standards for emerging tech; clear identification of AI-generated and deepfake content.”
The Prime Minister added: “Our digital future must expand opportunity while strengthening trust.”
GSMA Board members also highlighted India’s emergence as a global leader in digital and mobile connectivity, noting the rapid expansion of 4G and 5G networks, the scale of its digital public infrastructure and the growth of its telecoms and mobile manufacturing ecosystem.
The GSMA officials also praised India’s investment-friendly policy framework and emphasised the importance of secure, resilient and trusted digital infrastructure in supporting continued digital growth.
The Board members further highlighted growing opportunities for international cooperation with India in areas including 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital inclusion and satellite connectivity.
The meeting was attended by Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of State for Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, GSMA Board members and senior Government of India officials.