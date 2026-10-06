PM Modi urges affordable tech access, global standards and AI transparency at GSMA meet

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the India Mobile Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with members of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) Board at Seva Teerth.

The GSMA is a global organisation that brings together the mobile ecosystem, representing mobile operators and organisations across the sector and adjacent industries.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister emphasised that technology must serve as a tool for inclusive and sustainable development. He stressed that democratising technology is essential to ensure that no section of society is left behind.

Modi underlined the need to make technology and digital services affordable and accessible, particularly across the Global South. He also highlighted the importance of taking technology to the last mile to prevent the digital divide from widening.