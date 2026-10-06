President Murmu urges AIIMS Bilaspur graduates to serve in Himachal’s remote, rural areas

CHANDIGARH: President Droupadi Murmu urged the first batch of doctors graduating from AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh to voluntarily serve in remote and rural areas of the hill state, where doctors are often reluctant to work.

“The medical profession is not merely a means of livelihood but a supreme medium for compassion, sensitivity and selfless service to society,” she said.

Addressing the first convocation of AIIMS Bilaspur, President Droupadi Murmu noted that doctors were often reluctant to serve in rural and inaccessible areas and urged the graduating students to take up the challenge.

“I hope all of you will voluntarily serve people residing in the remote and far-flung areas as I can relate with this issue, which plagues my native place also,” she said, adding that the nation expects doctors graduating from prestigious institutions like AIIMS to rise above this mindset.

She termed medicine a noble profession and said people placed their hopes in doctors when their loved ones fell ill. She also stressed the need to make greater use of technology and promote telemedicine services at AIIMS so that people living in remote areas could access medical care.

Congratulating the gold medallists and graduating students, she said it should be a matter of immense pride for them to be part of the first batch of AIIMS Bilaspur.

She reminded them that their fundamental duty was not merely to diagnose and treat illnesses but also to demonstrate profound sensitivity and compassion towards patients.

“When a patient receives empathy and a sense of personal connection with the doctor, half the battle against the ailment is won,” Murmu said.

She said that over the past three years, AIIMS Bilaspur had treated 12 lakh outpatients and one lakh inpatients.

Highlighting various government health schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, aimed at providing quality healthcare, Murmu said institutions such as AIIMS provided quality and affordable healthcare to people.