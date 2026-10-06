Railway Board orders enhanced monitoring of 11 long-distance trains for cleanliness, upkeep

Prominent among the 11 long-distance trains identified for enhanced monitoring are 22503/04 Vivek Express – Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari, which covers a distance of 4,158 km and has a turnaround time of 170 hours; 15909/10 Awadh Assam Express – Dibrugarh-Lalgarh, covering a distance of 3,117 km in 148 hours; 01665/66 RKMP-AGTL Express – Rani Kamalapati-Agartala, covering a journey of 2,490 km in 121 hours; 19483/84 ADI-SHC Express – Ahmedabad-Saharsa, covering a journey distance of 2,280 km in 115 hours; 22365/66 DNR-SMVB Superfast Express – Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru, covering a journey distance of 2,684 km in 105 hours; 11401/02 Pune-SOU Express – Pune-Supaul, covering a journey distance of 1,998 km in 103 hours; 15707/08 Amrapali Express – Katihar-Amritsar, covering a journey distance of 1,808 km in 95 hours; and 11077/78 Jhelum Express – Pune-Jammu Tawi, covering a journey distance of 2,173 km in 94 hours, besides others.

According to railway official sources, the identified trains will be closely monitored by their owning depots during the journey for cleanliness and upkeep.

"Maintenance supervisors and Coaching Depot Officers (CDOs) will take ownership of the identified trains, while officers at Zonal Railway level will review the cleanliness status on a weekly basis along with passenger complaints and their redressal", said an official.

He added that the performance of On-Board Housekeeping Services (OBHS) agencies would also be closely monitored. OBHS details available on the CMM portal have been integrated with Rail Madad, making complaints traceable and enabling assessment of agencies based on their performance.

The Zonal Railways have also been advised to define key performance indicators for depot supervisors and officers associated with these long-distance trains.

Sources said special attention would be given to Clean Train Station (CTS) points identified along the routes of these trains. "The concerned divisions will ensure adequate manpower, consumables and equipment at these locations, while the efficacy of work undertaken by CTS teams will remain the responsibility of the owning division", sources said.