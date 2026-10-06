SC asks NHAI why parked vehicles on highways cannot be tracked electronically

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked why the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) cannot deploy an electronic surveillance system to immediately detect and track vehicles parked or left stationary on highways.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta raised the issue while hearing a suo motu case on road safety arising from a November 2025 accident in Rajasthan’s Phalodi that claimed 15 lives.

Senior advocate A N S Nadkarni, assisting the court as amicus curiae, referred to recent accidents allegedly linked to vehicles being parked on highways.

“Why can't the NHAI, which has got all the resources with it, have some kind of an electronic surveillance mechanism by which any vehicle found stationary or parked on the highways be immediately tracked,” the bench observed.

An advocate appearing in the matter told the court that the NHAI already carries out patrolling on highways.

The court was also informed that several interlocutory applications had been filed in the case. It posted the matter for October 13 and said it would consider applications concerning the removal of encroachments from highways.

The Supreme Court had flagged the issue of highway encroachments and stationary vehicles during an earlier hearing in September. The NHAI had then told the court that it had issued circulars directing regular inspections and patrolling to check unauthorised parking.