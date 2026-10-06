SGPC seeks CBI probe into Bahrain woman controversy, claims tampering with gurdwara inn records

Dhami noted what he described as additional entries that appeared to have been inserted after the dates originally recorded in the registers and alleged that some serial numbers had also been changed.

He said handwriting samples of an employee suspected of making some of the additional entries had been sent for examination. He identified Amrik Singh, who is associated with the inn (sarai) administration at Anandpur Sahib, as one of the employees under investigation. Dhami said the preliminary inquiry had also indicated the possible involvement of other employees and senior officials, followed by departmental proceedings.

Dhami demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter and questioned the state police investigation, alleging that the case was being turned into a "social media trial". He claimed that the SGPC, as a Sikh religious institution, was being deliberately targeted and that the controversy could damage its reputation.

Dhami also alleged that political interests were behind the controversy. He maintained that if any allegation against him was established, he would resign from his post, but urged that unsubstantiated claims should not be levelled against him. He further said he had no prior knowledge of the developments surrounding the woman.

He said the SGPC's internal committee had been constituted specifically to examine departmental and administrative issues. He clarified that the committee was not investigating why the woman came to the area, who brought her there or the purpose of her visit. Dhami said those questions fell outside the scope of the internal departmental inquiry.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab Media In-charge Baltej Pannu said that nobody was attacking the SGPC as an institution and that the questions being raised were directed at those responsible for running it and anyone who may have misused their positions.

He said, "There is no attack on the institution (SGPC). This is about asking questions to the people who are running it. Those who have the responsibility of running an institution must also be accountable for what happens under their watch."

Pannu said that the SGPC did not belong to any individual but to the entire Sikh community, which had made sacrifices to establish and run the institution.

"The institution is not Harjinder Singh Dhami’s. It belongs to the entire Sikh community," he said, adding that questioning those holding positions of responsibility was necessary to protect the institution rather than damage it.