Strong democracies built on dialogue, diverse views, public participation: Om Birla

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday emphasised that strong democracies are built on dialogue, diverse viewpoints and meaningful public participation. Speaking at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Goa Legislative Assembly building, Birla said democracy is strengthened when there is space for both agreement and disagreement, and when diverse perspectives are incorporated into the legislative process.

"India's democratic strength has been built on the ability of its institutions to accommodate diverse opinions and viewpoints", Birla said.

Referring to India's growing stature on the global stage, Birla said the country's democratic experience and commitment to constitutional values have strengthened its voice internationally.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is contributing to finding solutions to global challenges while drawing upon the civilisational ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’", Birla said.

He said the true strength of democracy must ultimately be reflected in the way people's expectations and aspirations are translated into policies, laws and effective governance.

Birla also highlighted the special responsibility of elected representatives in smaller states such as Goa, where there is close interaction between representatives and citizens. He urged public representatives to remain sensitive to the aspirations, difficulties and challenges faced by their constituents and work towards resolving them promptly.

Stressing the role of technology in strengthening democratic engagement, Birla said it can significantly improve public understanding of legislative processes by enabling citizens to access information on rules, laws, policies, legislative debates and the work of committees. He called for greater transparency and accessibility to deepen the connection between legislatures and the people.