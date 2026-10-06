Strong democracies built on dialogue, diverse views, public participation: Om Birla

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday emphasised that strong democracies are built on dialogue, diverse viewpoints and meaningful public participation. Speaking at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Goa Legislative Assembly building, Birla said democracy is strengthened when there is space for both agreement and disagreement, and when diverse perspectives are incorporated into the legislative process.
"India's democratic strength has been built on the ability of its institutions to accommodate diverse opinions and viewpoints", Birla said.
Referring to India's growing stature on the global stage, Birla said the country's democratic experience and commitment to constitutional values have strengthened its voice internationally.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is contributing to finding solutions to global challenges while drawing upon the civilisational ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’", Birla said.
He said the true strength of democracy must ultimately be reflected in the way people's expectations and aspirations are translated into policies, laws and effective governance.
Birla also highlighted the special responsibility of elected representatives in smaller states such as Goa, where there is close interaction between representatives and citizens. He urged public representatives to remain sensitive to the aspirations, difficulties and challenges faced by their constituents and work towards resolving them promptly.
Stressing the role of technology in strengthening democratic engagement, Birla said it can significantly improve public understanding of legislative processes by enabling citizens to access information on rules, laws, policies, legislative debates and the work of committees. He called for greater transparency and accessibility to deepen the connection between legislatures and the people.
Calling for healthy competition among State Legislatures in adopting innovations, Birla said legislatures should learn from one another and share best practices in areas including technology, legislative procedures and institutional reforms. "The objective, should be to create a “healthy competition” among legislatures to strengthen democratic institutions", he asserted.
He also stressed the need for greater participation of young people in democratic institutions. Birla said India's youth are at the forefront of technology, education, research and innovation, and their involvement in the legislative process would contribute to better policies and laws.
He welcomed the Goa Legislative Assembly's initiative to organise programmes over four days highlighting the history of the Goa Liberation Movement and the legislative journey of the state. "Such initiatives would help connect young people with legislative institutions and enhance their understanding of the democratic process", he said.
Birla also highlighted Goa's distinctive identity, noting that the state is known not only for its natural beauty, coastline and rich cultural heritage, but also for its harmonious way of life.
He congratulated present and former Chief Ministers, Speakers, Ministers, Members of Parliament and Members of the Goa Legislative Assembly who have contributed to the state's socio-economic development over the past 25 years.
He also acknowledged the contribution of elected representatives who, through their debates, views and legislative interventions, have strengthened the dignity and prestige of the Assembly.
Birla said Goa's development journey has been distinctive, as the state has had to simultaneously promote industry, trade, tourism and education while preserving its rich heritage and natural environment.
He noted that Goa has established a distinct position in tourism, industry and education while maintaining the dignity and quality of life of its people. He appreciated the efforts of successive governments and elected representatives who have contributed to this journey through policies, legislation and public-oriented initiatives.
Birla urged the Goa Legislative Assembly to prepare a forward-looking roadmap aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat, with maximum participation from citizens, youth and women.
He said every citizen, particularly those at the last mile, should feel that the Legislative Assembly is a forum that represents and responds to their aspirations and expectations.
He emphasised that the next 25 years should focus on making democratic institutions stronger, more accessible, accountable, responsive and results-oriented. Greater public participation in the functioning of legislatures, he said, would make democratic institutions more accountable and responsible towards citizens.
On the occasion, Birla released ‘Customised My Stamp and Special Cover with Special Cancellation’ of the Goa Legislative Assembly and Secretariat Building and also felicitated eminent personalities.