'Stronger cockpit security, pilot re-verification must': V George

Wing Commander V George, a retired Indian Air Force officer, brings operational expertise and aviation leadership. After his retirement, he went on to become Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Decan Charters. He talks to S Lalitha about the state of aviation safety and security in the wake of the Flydubai cockpit incident.

He talks about the need for stronger cockpit security, regular background checks and greater accountability for pilot fitness. He also highlights concerns over longer flight routes and pilot fatigue as well as stress. Excerpts:

In light of the Flydubai incident, what does it tell you about the state of aviation security and cockpit safety today?

The Flydubai incident is a warning about the limitations of modern aviation security. Even with robust cockpit security procedures in place, aviation security systems require constant review, strengthening and adaptation to address emerging risks. The incident highlights the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to ensure cockpit safety and protect passengers.

There have been recent cases of pilots testing positive for banned substances or delaying mandatory alcohol tests. What needs to change to address this concern?

Stricter random testing, zero tolerance for deliberate non-compliance, and stronger accountability are essential to maintaining aviation safety. Fitness for duty must remain non-negotiable, with pilots expected to meet the highest standards of health, discipline and professional responsibility before operating any flight.