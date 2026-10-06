'Stronger cockpit security, pilot re-verification must': V George

Wing Commander V George, a retired Indian Air Force officer, brings operational expertise and aviation leadership. After his retirement, he went on to become Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Decan Charters. He talks to S Lalitha about the state of aviation safety and security in the wake of the Flydubai cockpit incident.
He talks about the need for stronger cockpit security, regular background checks and greater accountability for pilot fitness. He also highlights concerns over longer flight routes and pilot fatigue as well as stress. Excerpts:
In light of the Flydubai incident, what does it tell you about the state of aviation security and cockpit safety today?
The Flydubai incident is a warning about the limitations of modern aviation security. Even with robust cockpit security procedures in place, aviation security systems require constant review, strengthening and adaptation to address emerging risks. The incident highlights the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to ensure cockpit safety and protect passengers.
There have been recent cases of pilots testing positive for banned substances or delaying mandatory alcohol tests. What needs to change to address this concern?
Stricter random testing, zero tolerance for deliberate non-compliance, and stronger accountability are essential to maintaining aviation safety. Fitness for duty must remain non-negotiable, with pilots expected to meet the highest standards of health, discipline and professional responsibility before operating any flight.
Do longer flight times due to airspace restrictions affect pilot fatigue and stress?
Longer flight routes increase fatigue, workload and stress, making effective crew-rest planning and fatigue-risk management essential. Airlines must closely monitor Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) compliance, roster design and adequate rest, while ensuring crew augmentation wherever required to manage workload and protect flight safety.
From a pilot’s perspective, what are the most important steps that airlines and regulators must take to make flying safer?
Stronger oversight, adequate rest, rigorous training, effective reporting systems and consistent enforcement of safety regulations are essential. Strict adherence to FDTL, robust pilot selection and recurrent simulator training should remain priorities.
What has been the sentiment among pilots following the Flydubai incident?
The incident has created more awareness than fear among pilots. It highlights the importance of strong cockpit security, regular background checks and periodic re-verification of pilots. Better sharing of security information across agencies and airlines could provide an additional layer of safety and vigilance.
Do you think the current system for reporting and addressing safety concerns allows pilots to speak up freely?
The system provides channels for pilots to report safety concerns, but they need greater confidence that raising genuine concerns will not affect their careers. A culture of transparency and protection for those who speak up is essential to ensure safety issues are reported and addressed without fear of professional consequences.
What is one change you would like to see in India’s aviation safety framework?
I would like to see a truly independent and transparent safety reporting system where pilots can raise concerns without fear of retaliation. They should be able to report fatigue, operational pressure, safety violations or security concerns directly
to an independent body, with assurances that such reporting will not affect their licence, career or professional standing.