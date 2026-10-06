Tremors felt across Delhi-NCR as 4.9-magnitude quake hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas late Tuesday after a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS, the nodal government agency that monitors earthquake activity in the country, said the epicentre was located in Chamoli at a depth of 13 km. The earthquake struck at 10:23 pm.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Assam’s Nagaon district, according to the NCS. The quake occurred at 4:23:47 am IST at a depth of 33 km.