UN is gridlocked, irrelevant to decision-making on global issues: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for reforms in the United Nations, saying the global body has become "irrelevant" to the decision-making on major international issues, including the conflicts in Ukraine and the Gulf.

He said this in response to a question during an interactive session held at the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave in Delhi on Monday.

Jaishankar last month addressed the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

At the conclave, the external affairs minister (EAM) was asked what in his view is the future of the UN, and the future of multilateral institutions in the world.

"Where the UN is concerned, I think it's obvious to everybody by now that the UN is gridlocked. If you look at the big issues of the day, whether you look at the conflict in the Gulf, whether you look at the conflict in Ukraine, whether you look at other issues in Africa, whether you look at Covid, actually, the United Nations has been largely irrelevant to the decision-making," Jaishankar said.

"I think, again there's a widely held view that a lot of it is because the (UN) Security Council is gridlocked, that the Security Council no longer represents the entirety of the global interest," he said.

Jaishankar, in the past too, has taken critical view of the UN at multiple fora.

"The world has evolved into a smart, interconnected and multipolar arena and its members have increased fourfold since the UN's inception. Yet the UN remains a prisoner of the past," he had said at the 2nd Foreign Ministers meeting of G20 Brazil 2024.