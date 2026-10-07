2,000-year-old Buddhist heritage site in Jammu and Kashmir faces risk of collapse by 2050: Study

SRINAGAR: A 2,000-year-old Buddhist heritage site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district could face the risk of collapse by 2050 due to continued erosion by the Jhelum River if preventive measures are not undertaken, a study has warned.

Located along the right bank of the Jhelum River in Zehanpore village, around 10 km from Baramulla town, the Buddhist archaeological complex is among the region’s important Buddhist heritage sites.

A study published in Ancient Asia titled "Assessing the Impact of Soil Erosion on the Zehanpore Buddhist Archaeological Site in Baramulla: A Remote Sensing and GIS Analysis," conducted by Bilal Hassan, Mohammad Ajmal Shah and Mumtaz A. Yatoo of Centre of Central Asian Studies, University of Kashmir have documented decades of riverbank erosion and warned that continued land loss could bring the river dangerously close to the site’s main stupa.

The researchers analysed satellite imagery from Landsat sensors and high-resolution Google Earth imagery covering the period from 1976 to 2022 to assess changes along the Jhelum riverbank.

Their analysis found significant variations in erosion rates over the decades.

According to the study, between 1976 and 1989, the riverbank recorded an average annual erosion rate of around 818 square metres, resulting in a cumulative loss of more than 10,600 square metres.