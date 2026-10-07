Ao Senden accepts retraction of NSCN-IM leaders' remarks against SC Jamir over Naga issue

GUWAHATI: Ao Senden, the apex body of the Ao tribe in Nagaland, has accepted the retraction of remarks made by two National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) leaders against former chief minister SC Jamir, who had questioned his authority to speak on the Naga political issue.

“If our comments on 16th September 2026 on Dr. SC Jamir have hurt the sentiment of the Ao Senden, it was never meant to do so and therefore, we do retract it forthright,” NSCN-IM Deputy “Ato Kilonser” VS Atem and Special Emissary to the outfit’s Collective Leadership RH Raising stated in a joint declaration.

The retraction came after the Ao Senden issued a 15-day ultimatum to the two NSCN-IM leaders on September 23, demanding that they withdraw their statements.

The controversy followed Jamir's meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in New Delhi on September 10, during which he requested Bhagwat to press the Centre for an early solution to the Naga issue.

Days later, Atem questioned Jamir's authority to speak on the Naga political issue, saying that he was not an advocate of the Naga people.

The Ao Senden has maintained that differences that have emerged during the Naga political journey should not prevent individual Nagas from expressing their views on the political issue.

And on Wednesday, Ao Senden “honorably” accepted the retraction of the “unacceptable statements” made against Jamir by two NSCN-IM leaders.

“A formal retraction declaration, signed by both leaders of NSCN-IM, has been received, stating that their comments were never meant to hurt the sentiments of the Ao Senden and (that the remarks) have been retracted forthright,” the Ao Senden said in a statement.

The retraction followed extensive deliberations on October 3 between the tribal body and a delegation appointed by the NSCN-IM, during which the delegation expressed its regret.

The Ao Senden had made it unequivocally clear that the statements against Jamir had to be retracted by the two leaders. “The Ao Senden reaffirms that no individual or group has the right to deny any Naga citizen their legitimate voice in the Naga affair,” the statement further stated.

The NSCN-IM signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in 1997 and the “Framework Agreement” in 2015. However, a solution to the Naga issue continues to elude both sides.