BJP chief Nitin Nabin attacks Rahul Gandhi over ‘anarchy’; Yogi, Sarma hail Modi’s record at Varanasi event

LUCKNOW: Claiming that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was trying to create anarchy to further the cause of anti-social elements, BJP national president Nitin Nabin said that those infiltrators whom the Opposition was trying to defend would never be allowed to enter India.

Addressing a public meeting at Jagatpur Inter College in Rohaniya, Varanasi, at the conclusion of a bike Seva Yatra on Wednesday, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries, the BJP chief said that if the names of infiltrators were deleted from the voters’ list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Opposition was questioning the move, then the intentions of Opposition leaders should also be questioned.

“The people of the country will reply to this anarchist approach aptly at the right time,” Nabin said.

Speaking at the same event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the state had undergone a dramatic transformation over the past decade. He said mafia syndicates had been dismantled and law and order had improved significantly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yogi said Modi’s journey from Gujarat Chief Minister to Prime Minister had transformed not only Gujarat but the country as a whole.