BJP chief Nitin Nabin attacks Rahul Gandhi over ‘anarchy’; Yogi, Sarma hail Modi’s record at Varanasi event

LUCKNOW: Claiming that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was trying to create anarchy to further the cause of anti-social elements, BJP national president Nitin Nabin said that those infiltrators whom the Opposition was trying to defend would never be allowed to enter India.
Addressing a public meeting at Jagatpur Inter College in Rohaniya, Varanasi, at the conclusion of a bike Seva Yatra on Wednesday, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries, the BJP chief said that if the names of infiltrators were deleted from the voters’ list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Opposition was questioning the move, then the intentions of Opposition leaders should also be questioned.
“The people of the country will reply to this anarchist approach aptly at the right time,” Nabin said.
Speaking at the same event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the state had undergone a dramatic transformation over the past decade. He said mafia syndicates had been dismantled and law and order had improved significantly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Yogi said Modi’s journey from Gujarat Chief Minister to Prime Minister had transformed not only Gujarat but the country as a whole.
The yatra, which began in Vadnagar, Gujarat, on September 17, the Prime Minister’s birthday, culminated in Varanasi on Wednesday.
The event marked 25 years of Narendra Modi’s public life, a milestone being celebrated by the BJP through its Seva Sankalp campaign.
Drawing a parallel between present-day Uttar Pradesh and the state a decade ago, Yogi said, “There was a time when anti-social elements and mafia syndicates used to operate at will and grab land of their choice. Traders lived in fear, daughters could not move freely after sunset, and festivals were often preceded by communal disturbances. Today, under PM Modi’s guidance, the mafia have been reduced to dust.”
The Chief Minister said projects such as the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Vindhyavasini Corridor, the Maha Kumbh and the development of Mathura-Vrindavan reflected the emergence of a “new Uttar Pradesh” aligned with the vision of a “new India”.
Recalling Modi’s appointment as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, shortly after the devastating Bhuj earthquake, Yogi said the entire country had been worried at the time about how Gujarat would recover from the disaster. However, the state overcame the crisis and emerged as a model of development under Modi’s leadership.
“Modiji first transformed Gujarat into a model state and is now working towards making India prosperous, secure and self-reliant,” he said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present at the event in Varanasi, referred to the Opposition’s ongoing protests over various issues, saying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would not be able to harm the Prime Minister as long as the “power of Sanatan” existed in India.
Addressing the gathering, Sarma said, “Rahul Gandhi, you listen, as long as there is the power of Sanatan in India, you cannot harm even a hair of Narendra Modi (baal bhi baanka nahi kar sakte).”
Highlighting the government’s handling of militancy and terrorism, he said, “Naxalism” had ended in the country.
“There was a time when even Parliament was attacked; people from Pakistan would come, and terrorists would enter our country and attack our Parliament. But today Pakistan does not enter India; India enters Pakistan and destroys it. This is our leadership,” he said.
Referring to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Sarma said people had once stopped believing that a temple would be built at the site of the disputed structure.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge of the country in 2014. Before this, Hindu society had stopped thinking that the Ram Temple would ever be built at the place of the Babri Masjid. But today, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we drove away Babar and built the Ram Temple,” he said.
He also said the BJP would remain in power in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam for the next 50 years.
The programme was attended by Union Minister of State for Finance and UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and several ministers, MPs and MLAs.