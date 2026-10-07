Centre to launch JOSH teams across 55 districts in 11 states for TB elimination

The Centre will launch Joint Squad for Health (JOSH) teams across 55 districts in 11 states to strengthen youth-led community mobilisation for tuberculosis (TB) elimination, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The teams will take the TB-free India message to the grassroots and promote awareness about the disease, the ministry said in a statement.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda will lead the national launch of the teams at Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday.

The initiative, being jointly undertaken by the Health Ministry, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Ministry of Defence, will bring together Class-I officers, MY Bharat volunteers and NCC cadets to drive community-level engagement against TB, the statement said.

The Joint Squad for Health (JOSH) teams are envisaged as a structured mechanism to channel the energy and reach of India's youth into an organised action for TB elimination, with the first phase focusing on engagement at the block, ward and community levels.