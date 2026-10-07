CM Omar Abdullah flags concern over SIR in J&K, pins hope on SC proceedings

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed concern over the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the union territory, alleging that the exercise could be used to interfere with the electoral process, as happening in the rest of the country.

Interacting with the media in Srinagar, Omar said, “The way it (SIR) is being used to interfere in elections in the rest of the country, there is a possibility they will do it in J&K also”.

Alleging that the UT had already been a victim of such interference, Omar said, “We have not forgotten delimitation in J&K. Delimitation aimed to benefit BJP. The same will happen with SIR”.

The delimitation of Assembly constituencies was conducted in J&K before the Assembly polls, increasing the number of seats from 83 to 90. The Valley’s tally rose from 46 to 47, while Jammu region’s increased from 37 to 43.

Omar expressed hope that the ongoing proceedings in the Supreme Court, particularly those concerning Form 6, would make it difficult to exclude eligible voters from the electoral rolls in the UT.