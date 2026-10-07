Farmers turn to illegal HTBt cotton amid rising costs and labour shortages: Study

Illegal herbicide-tolerant Bt (HTBt) cotton now accounts for about one-fourth of India’s cotton acreage, particularly in Central India, hurting the legal seed business and driving a black market for glyphosate, a study has found.

Seed associations and experts have called for the immediate legalisation of HTBt technology, saying it could help farmers improve productivity and support the seed industry.

The study, titled "Unauthorized Cultivation of HTBt Cotton in India: Extent, Drivers & Implications," found that 98.2% of field samples carried at least one genetically modified trait. Of these, 41.9% contained "quadruple stacks" with four transgenes, including Vip3A, an insect-resistance gene that has never been approved in India.

The study said high manual weeding costs and labour shortages have driven some cotton farmers to illegally cultivate HTBt cotton. The genetically modified crop is tolerant to glyphosate, allowing farmers to spray the herbicide to control weeds without harming the cotton plants. Non-HTBt cotton, in contrast, requires manual weeding, significantly increasing production costs.

Unauthorized cultivation of HTBt cotton covered 6.5 to 7.2 million acres during the 2025-26 Kharif season, accounting for 24% to 30% of India’s total cotton area. This has sustained an informal seed market estimated at Rs 1,500 crore, according to a field study conducted by the South Asia Biotechnology Centre (SABC) with support from the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) and the National Seed Association of India (NSAI).