Himachal Horticulture University row deepens over VC’s service benefits, BoM proceedings

The Finance Department also pointed out that the Vice-Chancellor could not be authorised to decide, influence or preside over a matter in which he himself was the direct beneficiary of substantial monetary and service benefits.

“Being an ex-officio chairman of the BoM entrusts him to ensure impartiality, and a person cannot adjudicate over his own cause. He ought to have completely recused himself from deliberating over such a matter besides presiding over such an agenda,” officials noted.

They further pointed out that the agenda required the Finance Department’s concurrence before being placed before the BoM to ensure neutral and independent decision-making, given the direct conflict of interest involving the Vice-Chancellor, who is also the chairman of the BoM.

In its letter dated September 14, the Principal Secretary (Finance), while recording the department’s formal dissent to the BoM minutes, clearly stated that all agenda items having financial and administrative implications should be furnished to the department at least 15 days before the meeting. This, the department said, would allow sufficient time for scrutiny, while agenda items received at the eleventh hour would be treated as having its dissent.

Since the agenda concerning Baweja’s dues was introduced as a spot agenda, the Finance Department recorded its dissent.

Another agenda item seeking to declare earlier BoM meetings convened after the expiry of the tenure of certain members as invalid has also not found favour with the Finance Department. Officials invoked Section 21(1) of the university Act, which expressly provides that no act or proceeding of a university authority shall be invalid merely because of a vacancy among its members.

The officials further noted that blanket invalidation of the proceedings merely on account of vacancies may not be legally sustainable. They also observed that the Registrar’s dissent against accepting the decision had merit and, since the matter also involved a potential conflict of interest as the Vice-Chancellor himself had headed the BoM, the issue required legal scrutiny before being accepted by the board.

Sources said that before rejoining the university, Baweja had been under suspension, owing to which his financial benefits had been kept on hold from February 1, 2024. Following his joining the university, his due benefits have, however, been paid since April last year.

An earlier BoM meeting had also granted prosecution sanction as sought by the CBI before further proceedings could be initiated.