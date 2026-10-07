'I know what I am leaving behind': TMP founder Pradyot Debbarma quits active politics

GUWAHATI: Tripura’s royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma quit active politics on Wednesday, a day after his TIPRA Motha Party (TMP) registered a thumping victory in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Village Committee elections.

The TMP, which Debbarma founded in 2019, rules the TTAADC and is a constituent of the state’s BJP-led government. He was instrumental in bringing smaller regional parties in Tripura under the TMP’s fold.

“…Today, after much thought and considerable pain, I am making a clear and final decision. I am stepping away from active politics. I will no longer hold political office or participate in day-to-day political activity,” Debbarma wrote in a letter addressed to the people of Tripura.

Stating that this was not a temporary withdrawal, he said it was a deeply personal choice made after years of service and reflection.

“I know what I am leaving behind. But I also know that I have reached a point where I must choose my health, my family and my own peace of mind,” he further wrote.

Debbarma said his political journey had passed through many difficult moments, including the implementation of the Bru settlement, when he and his fellow leaders were able to restore dignity, hope and a sense of belonging to thousands of their people.