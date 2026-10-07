IAF moving in right direction, but pace needs to improve, says Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Wednesday said the force was moving in the “right direction”, but acknowledged that the pace of capability development needed to be faster amid rapidly evolving technology.

Addressing air warriors and IAF veterans at the Air Force Auditorium at Subroto Park on the eve of the force’s 94th anniversary, Singh flagged delays in the delivery of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A jets and said the IAF was actively engaging with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to resolve the issue.

“We have come to a way forward, and now we are waiting for HAL to complete whatever has been promised,” Singh said. He expressed confidence that the IAF would receive a “reasonable number” of aircraft during the current financial year, noting that the defence secretary had also spoken about the matter.

The LCA Mk-1A is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured modern 4+ generation fighter aircraft.

Singh said the IAF continued to support the LCA Mk-2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programmes. It is also pursuing the procurement of 114 Rafale aircraft under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme, along with medium transport aircraft and medium-range helicopters.

“These contracts are likely to be signed maybe in this financial year or, positively, the next financial year,” he said.