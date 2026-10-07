India’s first high-altitude snow leopard safari launched in Ladakh

SRINAGAR: India’s first high-altitude snow leopard wildlife safari was launched in the cold desert of Ladakh on Wednesday, offering visitors a rare opportunity to witness the region’s elusive snow leopard and distinctive high-altitude wildlife in their natural habitat.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena flagged off six vehicles for the Ladakh Snow Leopard Safari.

The safari is being conducted by the Snow Leopard and High-Altitude Nature Conservation (SHAN) Society in collaboration with the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, UT Ladakh.

The decision to introduce wildlife safaris in Ladakh was announced by the Ladakh administration on August 5 this year.

Initially, six vehicles will operate in identified areas such as Rumbak, Shang and Uley, which are known for frequent snow leopard sightings. The initiative will provide visitors with a rare, guided opportunity to witness Ladakh’s distinctive flora and fauna.

Specially designed open-back vehicles, trained local drivers and wildlife guides will be deployed, with suitable routes being identified across Hemis National Park, Changthang and Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary, as well as Nubra, Zanskar, Sham, Kargil and Drass.