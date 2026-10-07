India’s first high-altitude snow leopard safari launched in Ladakh

SRINAGAR: India’s first high-altitude snow leopard wildlife safari was launched in the cold desert of Ladakh on Wednesday, offering visitors a rare opportunity to witness the region’s elusive snow leopard and distinctive high-altitude wildlife in their natural habitat.
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena flagged off six vehicles for the Ladakh Snow Leopard Safari.
The safari is being conducted by the Snow Leopard and High-Altitude Nature Conservation (SHAN) Society in collaboration with the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, UT Ladakh.
The decision to introduce wildlife safaris in Ladakh was announced by the Ladakh administration on August 5 this year.
Initially, six vehicles will operate in identified areas such as Rumbak, Shang and Uley, which are known for frequent snow leopard sightings. The initiative will provide visitors with a rare, guided opportunity to witness Ladakh’s distinctive flora and fauna.
Specially designed open-back vehicles, trained local drivers and wildlife guides will be deployed, with suitable routes being identified across Hemis National Park, Changthang and Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary, as well as Nubra, Zanskar, Sham, Kargil and Drass.
According to officials, the initiative aims to curb illegal off-roading and other activities that can disturb wildlife, while promoting sustainable and responsible eco-tourism.
The routes have been carefully selected to avoid sensitive wildlife habitats and minimise disturbance while providing visitors with opportunities for responsible wildlife viewing.
Ladakh is home to India’s largest snow leopard population, with 477 of the country’s estimated 718 snow leopards.
The region also supports more than 38 mammal species, 340 bird species and around 1,800 vascular plant species, making it one of the country’s most important high-altitude biodiversity landscapes.
As part of the initiative, 20 local youths are being trained in birdwatching, bird identification and bird-spotting skills. They will be provided with binoculars, while birdwatching hides will be developed at major hotspots.
The initiative, according to officials, aims to create opportunities for young people as wildlife guides, bird guides, nature interpreters and eco-tourism entrepreneurs.
The introduction of a high-altitude wildlife safari marks a significant step in diversifying Ladakh’s tourism offerings beyond adventure sports and cultural travel.
Ladakh LG Saxena said the safari was designed to make wildlife tourism responsible, regulated and compatible with conservation.
“Regulated visitor numbers, approved routes and trained local personnel will help minimise disturbance to wildlife while creating direct livelihood opportunities for local communities,” he said.
“Wildlife should not be protected at the cost of people, nor should development come at the cost of wildlife. We must create a model in which both can thrive together,” the LG said, adding that a local guide earning from a snow leopard sighting, a woman earning through conservation-linked handicrafts and a village benefiting from protecting its wetland were examples of how conservation could become an economic opportunity.