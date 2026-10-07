IndiGo flight hit by lightning, lands safely at Lucknow airport ahead of schedule

LUCKNOW: An IndiGo flight (6E925) from Patna to Lucknow was struck by lightning on Wednesday, damaging the aircraft’s nose and prompting an emergency landing at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

The pilots, who were unaware of the extent of the impact during the flight, landed the aircraft safely. All 104 passengers and six crew members were unhurt.

Flight 6E925 touched down at around 4.04 pm, approximately eight minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival time of 4.12 pm at Lucknow airport.

The flight took off from Patna airport at 3.10 pm on Wednesday. The same aircraft was scheduled to operate flight 6E6968 from Lucknow to Ahmedabad at 5.05 pm. According to airport sources, the lightning struck the aircraft at an altitude of around 17,000 feet.

All passengers were safe. However, after a technical issue was detected, the aircraft was grounded at Lucknow airport. IndiGo arranged another aircraft to carry the passengers to Ahmedabad. They were flown out at around 6.22 pm.