Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's mother Rupi Soren dies after prolonged illness, aged 80

RANCHI: Rupi Soren, mother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and wife of former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founding patron Shibu Soren, died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

Hemant Soren had taken his mother to Hyderabad on September 7 for better medical treatment. Her condition improved there, but shortly after returning home, her health deteriorated and she was admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi, where she had been undergoing treatment.

Shibu Soren died in Delhi on August 4, 2025, while undergoing treatment. He was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan, which Rupi Soren received in a wheelchair.

According to people close to the Soren family, she was left shattered by Shibu Soren's death. Due to her advancing age, she was also facing difficulties walking and moving around.

Rupi Soren was a key member of the Soren family and played an important role in both the political and personal life of Shibu Soren. Following news of her death, close associates and supporters began arriving to offer their condolences.

Her death has left the family and close associates in mourning.