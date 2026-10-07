J&K CEO announces 2-day weekend special intensive voter enrolment drive amid SIR protests

SRINAGAR: Amid opposition protests against Chief Election Commission (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged deletion of voters from the voters list through Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEOC) Sanjeev Verma on Wednesday announced weekend two-day Special Intensive Voter enrolment drive across the Union Territory.

The two-day Special Intensive Voter enrolment drive will be conducted across the Union Territory will take place on October 10 and October 11 from 9 am to 5 pm with the objective of ensuring that no eligible voter is left behind.

The announcement on enrolment drive was made by CEO during a review meeting with District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to review and finalise arrangements for the special drive.

As part of the initiative, weekend voter enrolment and facilitation drives will be organised regularly, providing citizens with a convenient opportunity to approach their nearest Polling Station for enrolment and updation of electoral details.

Verma has directed the election machinery to ensure extensive outreach and effective facilitation so that no eligible citizen remains outside the electoral rolls.

The DEOs and EROs/AEROs have been directed to undertake extensive institutional and public outreach to create awareness about the initiative.

The CEO has called for regular ground-level updates through official social media platforms, with posts carrying relevant Polling Station, Assembly Constituency and District details to enable citizens to easily access information regarding the facilities available in their respective areas.

“During the two days drive, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will remain stationed at all Polling Stations to assist citizens with the submission of Forms 6, 7 and 8 and facilitate enrolment, deletion and correction/updation of electoral details,” the CEO said adding the citizens will be provided assistance for both physical submission of forms and digital submission through the Voter Helpline App.

The BLOs have been directed to undertake door-to-door outreach to identify and assist eligible citizens who may have been left out of the electoral rolls, with particular focus on youth, first-time voters, women, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and other eligible citizens requiring assistance.