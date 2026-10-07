Kharge hosts Opposition MPs to sign letter seeking CEC appointment

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited Opposition MPs for a lunch meeting at 1 pm in the national capital, where lawmakers are expected to sign a letter seeking an appointment with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, reported news agency ANI, quoting sources said on Wednesday.

The meeting comes a day after INDIA bloc leaders marched towards Nirvachan Sadan on October 6 to protest against the Election Commission and Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Congress, in a post on Wednesday, said its “struggle” would continue until the Constitution and democracy were “fully protected from every anti-people and anti-national force”.

The INDIA bloc has been demanding answers from the Election Commission on the SIR and has accused the poll panel of failing to address its concerns.

The protest was part of the Opposition's broader “Save Democracy” campaign. Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties marched towards Nirvachan Sadan but were stopped by barricades.