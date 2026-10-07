NMC bans self-promotional ads by doctors and hospitals; rolls out strict rules

This includes disciplinary or corrective measures such as censure, directions for corrective compliance/ethics sensitisation, restriction or suspension of registration, and penalties.

However, the NMC said medical practitioners may participate in health awareness programmes, government health campaigns, academic discussions, and educational content, provided such activities do not promote personal practice, do not solicit patients, and are not monetised through promotional marketing.

They were also permitted to make a formal announcement on starting practice, on change of type of practice, address change, temporary absence from duty, resumption of another practice, succeeding to another practice and public declaration of charge.

The new rules said that hoardings/billboards in public spaces that are let out by concerned municipal or other authorities may be used by hospitals/medical institutions and RMPs only to disseminate factual information about infrastructure, facilities, etc.

“Unverified or unverifiable claims shall be construed as for furtherance of commercial gains, and are prohibited,” said the guidelines.

According to the public notice issued by NMC Secretary, Dr Raghav Langer, the objective of the guideline is to preserve dignity of the medical profession, prevent commercialisation of health care, protect patient interest and prevent misleading medical claims, align hospital advertising practices with professional standards applicable to RMPs, promote transparency while discouraging commercialisation of medical care, regulate digital healthcare promotion and ensure ethical parity across all systems of medicine etc.

The NMC defined advertisement as any form of communication, promotion, publicity, announcement, representation or dissemination of information in any medium, which directly or indirectly solicits, promotes or is intended to promote the professional services, reputation, skills, qualifications, achievements, facilities or commercial healthcare services of an RMP or hospital/medical institution.

“For these guidelines, digital, social-media, sponsored, targeted, influencer-led, search-engine, platform-based, audio-visual, AI-generated or AI-assisted promotional communications shall be treated as advertising where their content or manner of dissemination has a promotional character,” the guidelines issued on Oct 6 said.

The NMC listed detailed prohibited advertising practices for RMPs and hospitals.

This includes ads intended to create unnecessary demand for medical procedures, promote unnecessary diagnostics, promote fear-based marketing, engaging any third party for marketing medical services, permitting the use of their name, image, voice, testimonial or endorsement for promotion of services or any products, participating in promotional campaigns giving an impression of commercialisation of medical practice.

They also cannot publish cases for promotional purposes, advertise surgical results, display "before and after" photographs, publicise celebrity patients, or promote personal success stories unless published strictly for scientific or educational purposes with anonymised patient consent.