Not a change, paradigmatic shift: A sportsperson’s prime minister

The Asian Games are over, and like every competition, they have left Indian sport with some happy memories and some questions. Athletes know this cycle well. You train, compete, win or lose, and then start again. Behind all this are many people whose support often goes unseen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently completed 25 years in governance, and I believe his role in Indian sport is worth recalling. I have seen this support at different points in my career. As both chief minister of Gujarat and prime minister of India, he has taken an interest in athletes not only when we win, but also in the preparation and effort that come before a competition.

I first met Modiji when the Khokhara Sports Complex was opened. I was a child then, but I already wanted to become a sportsperson. I did not know then where that dream would take me. That meeting has stayed in my mind because it was one of my early memories of sport.

I met him again a few years later, just before the Tokyo Olympics. He remembered that I lived in Maninagar, which he had represented, and asked about the sports facilities there. I remember being quite surprised that he still remembered that. I was about to leave for the Olympics, and that conversation encouraged me a lot.