NSCN-IM leaders retract remarks questioning S C Jamir’s authority on Naga issue

Two NSCN-IM leaders have retracted their remarks questioning former Nagaland chief minister S C Jamir’s authority to speak on the Naga political issue, following a warning from the apex body of the Ao Naga tribe that it would take action if the comments were not withdrawn within 15 days.

The Ao Senden, the apex body of the Ao Naga tribe to which Jamir belongs, had asserted that the Naga political issue could not be treated as the sole domain of any individual, group or faction. It warned that failure to retract the remarks within the stipulated period would compel it to take its own course of action in the interest of the Nagas.

NSCN-IM Deputy Ato Kilonser V S Atem and Steering Committee member R H Raising, in a joint declaration on Tuesday, said, "If our comments on September 16, 2026, on S C Jamir have hurt the sentiment of the Ao Senden, it was never meant to do so and therefore, we do retract it forthright."