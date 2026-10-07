‘Reality of we will do it’ by 'slogan sultan' is police action against INDIA bloc leaders: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the police action against INDIA bloc leaders attempting to reach Jantar Mantar for a protest against alleged “vote chori”, saying it exposed the reality behind his “We Will Do It” slogan.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said there were “disturbing visuals” from Janpath, where Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders were allegedly dragged away and detained by the Delhi Police.

“INDIA janbandhan leaders were simply attempting to reach Jantar Mantar to register their protest against the capture of the electoral system through the CEC,” Ramesh said.

He accused the government of showing “utter contempt” for the Constitution and democracy through the handling of elected representatives.

“The brutal handling of elected representatives by the police shows the utter contempt of the poisonous pair of PM-HM for our Constitution and democracy. This is the reality of the We Will Do It proclaimed by the Slogan Sultan today,” Ramesh said.