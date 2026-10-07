Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Jyoti Yatra’ in Gurugram

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in office, first as Chief Minister and then as Prime Minister, would be written in golden letters whenever the history of India is recorded.

Addressing the national-level Seva Jyoti Yatra at Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayanti Udyan in Gurugram, organised as part of the BJP’s month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan marking 25 years of Modi’s public life, Shah said PM Modi’s life had been devoted to the country and that his leadership had brought about changes aimed at improving the lives of people across sections of society.

“A man born into a poor family had carried crores of people along on the strength of his own merit and set a record of 25 unbroken years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister,” he said.

Shah termed the yatra a journey to lift the country out of poverty. He listed freedom from poverty, a secure India, the abrogation of Article 370, an end to Naxalism, the construction of the Ram Mandir and the Kashi Vishwanath temple, infrastructure development and the lifting of 25 crore people above the poverty line as milestones of this journey.

Shah said Modi’s 25 years had been 25 years of welfare of the poor, India’s pride and the nation’s progress. To commemorate these 25 years of service and achievements, the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ has been organised. He said the objective of the yatra was to commemorate, through public participation, the country’s development and PM Modi’s 25 years of service and dedication. He called upon the youth to actively contribute to nation-building and to realising the resolve of a Viksit Bharat.