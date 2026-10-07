Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Jyoti Yatra’ in Gurugram

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in office, first as Chief Minister and then as Prime Minister, would be written in golden letters whenever the history of India is recorded.
Addressing the national-level Seva Jyoti Yatra at Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayanti Udyan in Gurugram, organised as part of the BJP’s month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan marking 25 years of Modi’s public life, Shah said PM Modi’s life had been devoted to the country and that his leadership had brought about changes aimed at improving the lives of people across sections of society.
“A man born into a poor family had carried crores of people along on the strength of his own merit and set a record of 25 unbroken years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister,” he said.
Shah termed the yatra a journey to lift the country out of poverty. He listed freedom from poverty, a secure India, the abrogation of Article 370, an end to Naxalism, the construction of the Ram Mandir and the Kashi Vishwanath temple, infrastructure development and the lifting of 25 crore people above the poverty line as milestones of this journey.
Shah said Modi’s 25 years had been 25 years of welfare of the poor, India’s pride and the nation’s progress. To commemorate these 25 years of service and achievements, the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ has been organised. He said the objective of the yatra was to commemorate, through public participation, the country’s development and PM Modi’s 25 years of service and dedication. He called upon the youth to actively contribute to nation-building and to realising the resolve of a Viksit Bharat.
He said the gathering had just heard the Prime Minister. The Youth Seva Jyoti Yatra would then proceed to a chowk about 800 metres from the venue, where the torch would be installed.
On the occasion, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini walked through the prominent routes of Gurugram and installed the yatra torch near Signature Tower. He then handed the torch to the youth and called for their active participation in building a Viksit Bharat. The yatra began with a Viksit Bharat Sabha, in which thousands of youth participated enthusiastically.
Delivering the message of realising the resolve of a Viksit Bharat, Saini said the development of the country and the state would be meaningful only when better facilities reach every person, and people’s lives become happy, prosperous and free from problems.
The Gurugram programme was also attended by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana BJP in-charge Smriti Irani, state BJP president Archana Gupta and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh. As part of the campaign, the Haryana BJP has also launched the Namo Seva Haryana portal to facilitate registration of volunteers for service activities. Other initiatives include facilitating cataract surgeries for needy patients and helping eligible beneficiaries access government welfare schemes under the Seva Setu initiative.
This event also marked the first Haryana appearance of Smriti Irani since she was named the party’s Haryana in-charge on September 23. She was earlier expected at a Bhiwani conference on September 27, but did not turn up. Subsequent reports suggested she would join the Seva Jyoti Yatra in Jind, but she arrived in Gurugram instead. Haryana BJP co-in-charge Bhola Singh accompanied her.